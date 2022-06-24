2022 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons sign Buddy Boeheim to two-way contract

The Detroit Pistons agreed to a two-way contract with undrafted guard Buddy Boeheim, son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Boeheim played four years for his father at Syracuse, and averaged 19.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists his senior season.

He stands 6-foot-6 tall, he’s got good size for a shooting guard and a clean stroke. Despite playing well at the NBA G League showcase, with 20 points and six made 3-pointers, Boeheim did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine. He was able to work out for teams, however.

Last season, the Pistons had Braxton Key and Jamorko Pickett on two-way deals to end the season shuttling between the Pistons and the Motor City Cruise, and there is no indication either are in the plans for the franchise going forward.

A two-way contract allows a player to make less than an NBA minimum salary, but more than a standard G League contract. The player also gets to practice with the NBA team and play a certain number of games with the NBA squad.