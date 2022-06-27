DBB Podcast: Recapping the 2022 NBA Draft with Sean Murphy

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode Ben Gulker and I are joined by Sean Murphy of Woodward Pistons to talk about the results of the 2022 NBA Draft. We give our thoughts on the selection of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, and break down how that impacts Detroit’s upcoming free agency plans. Then, Ben and Sean laugh at me for being unable to help myself when it comes to Miles Bridges.

