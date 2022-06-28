The Pistons Pulse: Breaking down Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, & Gabriele Procida and how the draft changed Pistons Free Agency

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce continue to breakdown the Pistons Draft from this past Thursday with deeper dives into #5 overall pick Jaden Ivey and #13 overall pick Jalen Duren and their fit with the current Pistons roster ahead of free agency. They also discuss 2nd round pick (#36) Gabriele Procida and what the organization may be getting from in the future. With NBA Free Agency just days away the guys talk about where Troy Weaver will go with the available cap space and even give their official predictions on what Detroit will do over the first few days. They finish off the episode with an all encompassing look at the NBA Draft including their winners, losers, and best player/team draft picks!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

