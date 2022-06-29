SBN Reacts: What should the Detroit Pistons do in free agency?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Pistons fans and fans across the country.

The Detroit Pistons have been the busiest franchise since the close of the NBA season. Already, the team has traded its top veteran in Jerami Grant, traded for a lottery pick in Jalen Duren and taken on three players from the New York Knicks as that franchise looks to chase Jalen Brunson in free agency.

Two of those players — Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks — could be productive role players in Detroit, while the other — Kemba Walker — is expected to be bought out.

With NBA Free Agency starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, a franchise that was at one point staring at the potential of as much as $55 million in cap space, now has a reported $23 million to work with.

Some of that is slated to go to restricted free agent Marvin Bagley Jr., but there are plenty of options for Detroit beyond that. The franchise has a misshapen roster at the moment with a surplus of big men — Duren and Noel join Isaiah Stewart, Kelly Olynyk and Bagley to the roster — and not enough power forwards and a deficit of perimeter shooting prowess.

The big question is what happens next, and we are curious what you would do if you were in Troy Weaver’s shoes. You could still try and swing a sign-and-trade for Deandre Ayton or Miles Bridges using some of these current assets. You could sign a couple perimeter shooters to reasonable deals to balance out the roster. Or you could just continue the trend of taking on unwanted contracts in exchange for future assets — players like Gordon Hayward, Duncan Robinson come to mind.

Let your voice be heard, and we will post the results tomorrow before free agency officially begins.

