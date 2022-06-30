Detroit Pistons announce Summer League roster

The Detroit Pistons announced their Summer League roster on Thursday, with Jaden Ivey being joined on the squad by the members of Detroit’s young core — Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers and Saben Lee.

While much of Detroit’s core will be on the squad, I wouldn’t expect those third-year players to play much if at all. But it is a way for the Pistons to send a message that this is still all about building around youth and creating chemistry and cohesion among the players.

Jalen Duren cannot be part of the Summer League roster until the multi-team trade with the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks officially goes through. Second-round pick Gabriele Procida also cannot officially join the roster until the Jerami Grant trade with the Portland Trail Blazers is finalized.

The team will be coached by Jordan Brink, who has worked with the Pistons since 2016 and is the only holdover from the Stan Van Gundy era. Last year he was promoted to a player development coach.

The Pistons will play a guaranteed five games as part of NBA 2K23 Summer League from July 7-17. The top two teams after the first four games will compete in the championship game on July 17.

The schedule for the Detroit Pistons Summer League matchups are as follows:

July 7, 12 a.m. ET, vs. Portland Trail Blazers (ESPN)

July 9, 6 p.m. ET, vs. Washington Wizards (ESPN)

July 12, 9 p.m. ET vs. Indiana Pacers (NBA TV)

July 14, 5:30 p.m. ET vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA TV)

Other players with Pistons connections on the squad include two-way players Braxton Key and Buddy Boeheim and former second-round draft pick Balsa Koprivica. Motor City Cruise players Anthony Tarke and Justin Turner will also join the Pistons in Las Vegas.

Pistons’ starting lineup will play Summer League (I can’t imagine Cade, Saddiq and Stew play more than one or two games) pic.twitter.com/oVaGEj8hhK — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 30, 2022

Rounding out the roster are undrafted rookies including Jules Bernard (UCLA), Buddy’s brother Jimmy Boeheim (Syracuse), Kyle Foster (Howard), Kameron McGusty (Miami), Charlie Moore (Miami), and Stanley Umude (Arkansas).