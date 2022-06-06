DBB Podcast: Jerami Grant on the move?

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode Ben Gulker and I talk about the latest batch of Jerami Grant trade rumors, what lessons the Pistons can take from the two team in the NBA Finals, which player’s development is most important for Detroit moving forward, and more.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on this discussion post, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast: