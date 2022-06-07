The Pistons Pulse: Keith Smith Talks Pistons Off-Season & Free Agency

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce are joined this week by Keith Smith of the FrontOfficeShow, Spotrac, and CelticsBlog. They begin the episode by getting a complete rundown of the Pistons current salary cap situation including available cap room, team/player options, Marvin Bagley III, and Jerami Grant. They then dive into a couple of the big names on the NBA Free Agency market including DeAndre Ayton, Jalen Brunson, and Collin Sexton. They finish off the episode getting Keith’s thoughts on the overall path for Troy Weaver, and the front office, this summer and some possible under the radar signings that could fit in nicely with the roster.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

