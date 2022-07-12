The Pistons Pulse: Talking all things Detroit Pistons Summer League

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce start off Ep. 21 discussing their experiences in Las Vegas during the first few days of summer league. Who did they see? Who did they meet? And what it is like being around the time in the environment that is Las Vegas Summer League.

Then they talk about Cade Cunningham and the added weight he has put on, as well as their takeaways from talking to him after practice on Friday. They also dive into how impressive the 18 year old rookie out of Memphis, Jalen Duren, looks and his performance on the court. They dive into Killian Hayes 1 game performance at Summer League and why they think that is all we saw him play.

As they move into Segment 2 they go through the roster and talk about who has impressed and who hasn’t through 2 games in Vegas. What are their thoughts on guys like Jaden Ivey, Saben Lee, Isaiah Livers, and Braxton Key? They also discuss Isaiah Stewart’s 3-point shooting development and what that means for him and the rest of the bigs on the roster.

To finish off the episode the guys talk about some of the players at the backend of the Pistons roster and why these games are vital for their professional careers and give some preliminary thoughts about some of the other rookies from around the NBA.

We dive into and discuss all of this and much, much more on Episode 21 of The Pistons Pulse.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports