Summer League: Pistons vs. Cavs GameThread

The NBA world is abuzz with the report of the Deandre Ayton saga finally coming close to a conclusion after he agreed to a gigantic $133 million offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers. It’s unclear if the offer sheet is already signed, thus negating any potential for a sign-and-trade deal with the Phoenix Suns, or if it’s just printed out and waiting on a signature (or the Suns to come to terms on an acceptable trade).

If you’re wondering why I’m starting a game preview with something completely unrelated to the Detroit Pistons, it’s because that will likely be a primary topic of conversation during the game. What would you rather them discuss? The product on the floor? Gross.

Another hot topic is the sudden emergence of the New York Knicks as a potential landing spot for a now-available Donovan Mitchell. Personally, I don’t understand moving heaven and earth to get a player like Mitchell when you’ve already got Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, and probably need a player with a different profile than Mitchell to add to the mix. But the Knicks are the Knicks so here we are.

Game Vitals

When: 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch: NBA TV

Analysis

The bad news is that Jalen Duren is probably not suiting up for this one. He joins Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Isaiah Livers and Jaden Ivey as players on the 15-man roster who have been shut down for Summer League.

Without all of the above save Duren, Detroit looked like a mess against the Indiana Pacers in a lopsided loss, and compelling TV it was not. The Pistons have basically three things worth paying attention to at this point. 1. Two-way player Braxton Key, who could provide some wing depth at 6-foot-8 and solid defense if the Pistons suffer injuries. 2. Two-way player Buddy Boeheim who will continue firing away from 3, and maybe a lot of them will go in. 3. Stnaly Umude, who is playing well in Summer League, with some true sickos (those watching these games closely) arguing he’s earned a two-way deal and Detroit shouldn’t let him walk without securing his rights in some form.

As far as the Cavs are concerned, we may or may not see their first-round pick Ochai Agbaji. Also, former Pistons two-way player Jamorko Pickett is on the squad as well as former Michigan State Spartan Aaron Henry.

While this is the last scheduled game for Detroit, they will get to play one more after it is determined which two franchises will be playing for the Summer League title.