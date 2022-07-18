DBB Podcast: Viva Las Vegas!

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode Ben Gulker and I talk about what we saw from the Pistons in Las Vegas. We go over Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren’s obvious athletic gifts, preview Isaiah Stewart and Isaiah Livers’ role during the regular season, and Ben has a conspiracy theory about Killian Hayes’ summer league appearance.

Also, a little announcement contained at the end of the podcast: With summer league ending and the roster looking pretty solidified, it’s time for the DBB Podcast Dads to take our offseason nap. Ben and I both have a lot of life stuff coming up, and the offseason doldrums does not make for good content. I have no doubt that y’all will be fed by Bryce Simon’s Pistons Pulse podcast (I don’t know how Bryce does it, he is a machine) as the offseason continues.

You will likely see us return sometime in late September or early October, when preseason training camp starts back up. We appreciate y’all sticking with us through the quiet parts.

