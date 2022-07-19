The Pistons Pulse: Breaking Down Summer League and Projecting Lineups w/Shawn Windsor, Free Press Sports Columnist

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce welcome writer for the Detroit Free Press and co-host of the Carlos and Shawn Show, Shawn Windsor (follow on twitter @ShawnWindsor), to The Pistons Pulse this week. They start off the episode going back to NBA Draft Night when the Pistons landed Jaden Ivey at #5 and Jalen Duren at #13. They get Shawn’s thoughts on those selections, what he saw from both players in the NBA Summer League, and what he expects from them this upcoming season.

The guys then continue to talk about the Detroit Pistons roster construction as a whole and how some of the lineups may shake out. Tune in to hear what Shawn see’s as the biggest hole in the roster and some possible lineups, and players, on the roster that could help fill it. Also, Omari and Shawn both give their mid July predictions for the starting lineup in the front and backcourts.

They finish off the episode talking about Killian Hayes, his current position within the organization, and what that may be in the future as he (and the rest of the 2020 draft class) enter their 3rd season in the league. They also discuss some of the “other” Pistons from NBA Summer League and who stood out to them.

We dive into and discuss all of this and much, much more on Episode 22 of The Pistons Pulse.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports