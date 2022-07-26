The Pistons Pulse: Matt Babcock, BasketballNews, joins to talk the Pistons Young Core

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce welcome Senior NBA Draft Analyst for basketballnews.com and Babcock Hoops, Matt Babcock, to the show. Matt was extremely high on Jaden Ivey during the NBA Draft scouting cycle and the guys open the episode discussing with Matt what he liked so much. They also dive into #13 overall pick, Jalen Duren, and what Babcock thought about him coming into the Draft.

They don’t just get his thoughts on the Pistons 2022 NBA Draft picks, though. They ask Matt about all the members of NBA Draft Picks from GM Troy Weaver’s tenure including Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, and Isaiah Stewart. What does Matt see for Cade’s ceiling and what skill, or skills, must progress the most? Where did he have Killian Hayes ranked going into the 2020 NBA Draft and is he surprised by the slow start to his career? We ask all of these questions and more about the Pistons young core.

We also spend a few minutes touching on Emoni Bates, who played with Duren at Memphis, and his decision to transfer to EMU. Matt also gives us a short preview of his thoughts on top prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

Producer, Wes Davenport, put together a great slate of questions to finish off the episode. Bryce hosts the final segment asking Matt and Omari questions over/under questions around the 2022 NBA rookie class. Keegan Murray, over/under 15 PPG? Chet Holmgren, over/under 1.8 BPG? And make sure you tune in to hear who Omari thinks has a better chance of making an NBA All Star game between Jalen Duren and Johnny Davis!

We dive into and discuss all of this and much, much more on Episode 23 of The Pistons Pulse.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

