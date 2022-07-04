DBB Podcast: Early Days of Free Agency

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode Ben Gulker and I talk about the roster changes the Pistons have made over the course of the early free agency period. Bringing back Hamidou Diallo and Marvin Bagley and bringing in Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks (and Kevin Knox too, can’t forget about him) points Detroit in the direction we on the pod agree with, but there are still more questions than answers about what the Pistons’ rotation will look like in 2022 and beyond.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on this discussion post on Detroit Bad Boys, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast: