The Pistons Pulse: The Pistons Roster After 1st Week of Free Agency & Summer League Preview

With the Detroit Pistons off-season closing down and possibly complete, Omari and Bryce take the opportunity to look at the individual pieces that were acquired and the roster as a whole. They take a look at veterans Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel additions to the team and what they may think their roles could be. Does Burks end up being a part of the starting lineup? Is Nerlens Noel a consistent rotation piece at the center position or “insurance” if there is injury or lack of development from the young bigs on the roster?

They also touch on the younger addition of Kevin Knox and if they see any future for him on the roster and what that role could be along with the re-signing of Marvin Bagley III. MBIII received a 3 year, 37 million dollar fully guaranteed contract with no team, or player, options. Do they guys think that was a good contract for the Pistons and what must MBIII continue to improve to live up to the deal.

We are also just a couple days away from NBA Summer League and with the Pistons making their roster official the guys were able to talk about what they are hoping to see. Will players like Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, and Killian Hayes actually play games? If so, how many and what are we hoping to see from them? There are also a handful of “other” interesting names on the roster along with a coach getting his first chance on the sideline.

