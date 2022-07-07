Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Summer League GameThread: Game Time, TV, and More

Fans will get their first look at rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren tonight as the Detroit Pistons face the Portland Trail Blazers on opening night of Las Vegas Summer League action — provided you’re able to stay up until midnight to see the game.

Perhaps you’ll record the game and watch it later or you’ll just wait for the highlights. Hopefully, there are plenty of highlights as both Ivey and Duren’s elite athleticism could lead to a few high-flying dunks.

Game Vitals

When: Midnight ET

Where: Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch: ESPN

Analysis

There isn’t too much to analyze when talking about exhibition basketball, but Pistons fans should have plenty to find interesting on opening night. Not only the aforementioned rookies, but also any of the veterans who might suit up tonight. Cade Cunningham is presumed out, but Killian Hayes could get plenty of burn, Isaiah Stewart has never played in Summer League before despite being in his third year, and Saben Lee could be looking to get as many eyeballs on his ability to be a scoring guard as possible.

There is also the prospect of facing off against Portland’s rookie Shaedon Sharpe, who was a hot name in contention for the Pistons with the fifth pick (they chose Ivey). The Blazers are also the new team of former Piston second-round pick Luka Garza.

Other Pistons who fans might want to watch out for include Isaiah Livers, and two-way players Buddy Boeheim and Braxton Key.

Let’s watch some basketball (and drink some coffee).

Question of the Game

Which player dunks the ball first for the Detroit Pistons — Jaden Ivey or Jalen Duren?