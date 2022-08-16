The Pistons Pulse: Wes joins the Podcast for a Current Pistons Draft and “Sheed or Sham”

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are joined for the entire episode this week by the producer of The Pistons Pulse and contributor for MotorCityHoops, Wes Davenport. We went into the off season with a list of ideas we could do for episodes during this time of the year and one of our favorites ideas was a 3-team Draft of the Detroit Pistons current roster.

For this Draft we were making our selections based on building the best 5 man lineup for the 2025 season. We chose the order by random selection at the beginning of the episode and then proceeded through the draft picks by using the snake style (1,2,3,3,2,1). Make sure you tune in to find out who got the overall #1 pick AND for what a couple of us thought was surprise selection made at #2!!

After the completion of drafting our lineups we discuss whose team is the best overall and in a variety of areas. Who has the best floor spacing lineup? Who is the most “Detroit” lineup? Who has the best defensive lineup? And what “themes” or “strategies” did we go into the draft with.

To finish off the episode we play everyone’s favorite game, Sheed or Sham. Wes researched and came up with some really fun questions again this week revolved around the Pistons of the present and past. Omari won our previous game of Sheed or Sham so make sure you tune in to find out if I was able to tie up the overall score.

We dive into and discuss all of this and much, much more on Episode 26 of The Pistons Pulse.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

