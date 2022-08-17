Detroit Pistons full 2022-23 schedule and key takeaways

By January 4, 2023, the Detroit Pistons will have already played 24 road games. That compares to just 17 home games. The imbalance would be tough for any squad, but could be an even bigger challenge for a team who will be relying on heavy minutes from a rotation of players that are under 24 years old and big minutes slotted to 21 and younger players including Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart.

The season kicks off with three of their first four on the road, but a relatively easy slate of opponents. After opening the year at Little Caesars Arena against the Orlando Magic, they hit the road against the Knicks, Pacers and Wizards and then hang out in Atlanta for two games against the Hawks.

Covering both games at the same arena is part of a league-wide initiative to limit travel. They also travel to Milwaukee for two consecutive games and host the Pacers twice late in the season.

The Pistons have one nationally televised game against the Sixers on Jan. 10 on TNT. They have 13 sets of back-to-backs including five sets with both games on the road including an 866-mile trek from Miami to New Orleans.

The full schedule is below.