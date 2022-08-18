DBB on 3: Reactions after the NBA schedule release

The NBA schedule released this week. For some, it’s a big day. For others, it’s a Wednesday. We discussed the ramifications on the Pistons, our thoughts on how it all shakes out and whether the team should be on National TV more.

1. The NBA schedule has dropped and, shocker, the Detroit Pistons will play 82 basketball games this season. Some people get really excited for schedule day, what are your thoughts on the hoopla behind the release?

Lazarus Jackson: It’s nice. It’s something to look forward to. I, as a non-Detroit-based Pistons fan, can now start planning a trip to Charlotte in late February to see the Pistons. I can plan my Christmas trip back to MI around some games. It’s a reminder that NBA basketball will soon return. And a little hoopla is necessary to keep casual fans interested.

Sean Corp: If my favorite team were a good team, I can imagine getting a hell of a lot more excited than I am as a Pistons fan. That’s not really even intended as a knock on the Pistons, it’s just the reality of where they are in their rebuild and where they have been as a franchise since 2008. There are no ongoing rivalries in Detroit and no games worth circling on the calendar. In a few years, I can imagine really looking forward to when Detroit must go toe-to-toe with the Cavaliers, or figuring out what time of year the crucial west coast trips drop. Right now, I don’t even particularly care about wins and losses, and other than seeing what games are around my birthday, I don’t particularly get caught up in it. If you’re curious, the Pistons will be playing at Denver in the middle of a brutal six-game west coast road swing. Happy birthday to me.

Ben Gualker: Most weeks, I couldn’t tell you what the schedule is until Laz tells me on the podcast! I’m kidding of course. Or am I?

Brady Fredericksen: I don’t really get too excited. However, I’m 100% with Laz in that it really was a nice way of planning back when I lived in South Carolina and wanted to find dates for games either back home in Michigan or in Atlanta or Charlotte.

2. Detroit faces a number of playoff contenders off the bat and has the annual west-coast swing in November. What’s your prediction of their win-loss record through November?

Lazarus Jackson: Right now I see 8-15 (wins over Orlando, Indiana, Atlanta, OKC, Boston, Utah, New York, and TORONTO BAYBEE NEVER LOSING TO THE RAPS AGAIN).

Sean Corp: It’s a pretty brutal close to 2023, but especially that November swing. I think Detroit will actually get off to a decent 4-3 start and get people just excited enough that when they end November with just two more wins and 15 additional losses, it’s going to cause a lot of people to say a lot of foolish things.

Ben Gualker: I think it will be rough, but it will be more about the road trip and being young than it will to do with strength of schedule. Is 6 wins too low? Maybe a little, but probably not a lot. I expect more winning later in the season than early.

Brady Fredericksen: I think it’s going to an up-and-down start. I’m one of the people who think this team is gonna be too good to shart their way to a top three lottery odds again. I can see them starting the year 9-14 as they head into December. That’s a 32-win pace, which is about where I think they’ll be at the end of the year.

3. National TV games are always a point of contention with fans. Some teams get way too many. Some not enough. The Pistons play on NBA TV three times and TNT once, is that the right number for you?

Lazarus Jackson: For me, it’s less about how many games on National TV the Pistons will play, it’s more about how many of those games they have a shot at winning (when people are paying attention). Mavs, Sixers, Bulls, Bucks? Four playoff teams in their national TV games? Yeaaahhh that’s not looking great. Hopefully the Bulls remain frauds and Killian drops 40 in Paris.

Sean Corp: I’m not particularly interested in seeing Detroit get easily handled on national television, and the best chance of them playing a national game is to face a top-tier franchise like the Bucks, Warriors, Suns or Cetics. Not that I don’t think Detroit could steal a game from each of them, but chances are Detroit loses and could easily lose by double digits. It’s just not their time yet. But their time will come. Let this season be the argument that the Pistons should have played more national TV games, and next year maybe Detroit fights their way into games with other up-and-comers led by stars like the Grizzlies or the Hawks or the Pelicans.

Ben Gualker: I think teams like Detroit — mostly bottom of the league for over a decade — should have to ear national attention, and if I were part of the organization, I’d be using this as some minor form of a broader chip on the shoulder motivation strategy. Detroit vs. Everybody, right?

Brady Fredericksen: I wish they were on more, but it’s going to take awhile for that. You either need to be a legit playoff contender (top five seed), a marquee market franchise, or have a must-see star. I think Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey could be must-see TV by next season. But for now, they’re lucky to have one TNT game. I will say (rant?) that counting NBA TV as national TV is misleading. Yes, it literally is nationally broadcasted, but unless you pay for a premium cable package, you can’t watch. ESPN, ABC and TNT are what fans want. Nobody cares about NBA TV games. Rant over.

As always, give us your thoughts below:

