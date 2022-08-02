The Pistons Pulse: Pistons, Food, Karaoke and MORE in a Mailbag Episode

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring you an ALL MAILBAG episode with questions submitted via twitter. We want to thank everyone who submitted questions and also take this time to thank everyone listening to and supporting the podcast! We appreciate everyone that has taken the time to leave us a rating on Apple or Spotify and would love for you to leave us a review to let us know what you think about the podcast thus far. You can always reach out via Twitter, Facebook, or email as well.

We start off the episode discussing the questions that centered around this past off season and the direction that GM Troy Weaver decided to take. We even discuss, in general, what we believe are the most important aspects for a General Manager. We also talk about current RFA Collin Sexton and other FAs that could possibly be in play for the Pistons before the start of the season. We also give our best FA and Draft “fits” for the Pistons in the summer of 2023!

We also get to dive into the Pistons bringing back to the Teal uniforms this season before we go through each member of the young core and what their ceiling/floors are. Marvin Bagley III was asked about by a couple different listeners so we discussed the possibility of a breakout season for him this year. Be on the lookout for my Pistons Only Defensive Breakdown of MBIII dropping soon on DBB!

Omari and I had some fun to finish off the episode talking about some of their weird food combinations and what songs they would choose to sing if they had to sing karaoke. We hope you will enjoy getting a little bit more of a peak into who we are as people in this off season mailbag episode. Thank you again to everyone who submitted a question this week!

We dive into and discuss all of this and much, much more on Episode 24 of The Pistons Pulse.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

