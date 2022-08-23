The Pistons Pulse: Detroit Pistons 2022-2023 Player Expectations

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I dove into nine members of the Detroit Pistons roster on this episode and discussed what we expect to see from them individually this upcoming season. Will Killian Hayes really improve his jump shot? Will Cade Cunningham make a BIG leap in his sophomore campaign? How big of an impact will Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have in Year 1?

We start off the episode with the 2020 1st round picks of Hayes, Saddiq Bey, and Isaiah Stewart. We spend a good amount of time talking about Killian, including a comparison to Lonzo Ball, and contract extension numbers for Saddiq Bey. We also talk about Beef Stew and what we feel are reasonable expectations for his increase in the 3-point attempts. As we do for every player we talk about, we also give The Pistons Pulse Projected Stat Line for the upcoming season.

We then dive into the former #1 overall pick and face of the Franchise, Cade Cunningham. Producer, Wes Davenport, did a really nice dive into the numbers for Luka Doncic and LaMelo Ball and used their average stats increase from 1st to 2nd seasons to give a projection for Cade Cunningham’s increase. We continue with the 2nd round pick from that same Draft Class, Isaiah Livers, and while we both have high expectations for him you might be surprised with our stat projections. We finish off this group of players with the big man acquired at last season’s NBA Trade Deadline, Marvin Bagley III.

To finish off the episode we dive into a player who has been somewhat forgotten this off season, Hamidou Diallo. We discuss what we expect his role to be and how that will affect what his overall statline could be for the Pistons. To wrap it up we talk about the two lottery picks from the 2022 NBA Draft, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

We dive into and discuss all of this and much, much more on Episode 27 of The Pistons Pulse.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

