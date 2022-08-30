The Pistons Pulse: Detroit Pistons Broadcast Legend, George Blaha, joins the Podcast

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I were joined this week by Detroit Pistons Broadcast legend, George Blaha. Blaha has been broadcasting Pistons games since 1976-1977 and is also the play-by-play for Michigan State football. He has been the voice for over 3200 Pistons games in his career and he will be entering his 47th season as the television voice of the team.

As everyone knows, last season was cut short by a health scare for Blaha and we began the episode by getting an update on his health stemming from his Heart Surgery and his relationship with Johnny Kane. We then transitioned into the upcoming season and Blaha’s thoughts on some members of the core, including Cade Cunningham.

As we got into the middle of the episode you will love hearing Blaha share stories about the origins of some of his most famous catch phrases, some of the most entertaining Piston and NBA players he has had the pleasure of watching, the nuances of broadcasting an NBA game and stories from everyone decade of his Pistons broadcasting tenure.

To finish off the episode we get some insight into Blaha’s close friendship with Jaden Ivey’s grandfather and former Detroit Lion, James Hunter, and his overall thoughts and expectations for the upcoming season. We can not think Mr. George Blaha enough for taking the time to join The Pistons Pulse and we can not wait to hear his voice again this season for Pistons games.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

