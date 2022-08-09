The Pistons Pulse: Laz Jackson joins to play Detroit Pistons “What If...”

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are joined by everyone’s favorite Detroit Pistons fan and Pistons content creator, Laz Jackson. Of course, you all know Laz as co host of the DBB podcast with Ben Gulker and editor at DBB along with Sean Corp.

This episode we play a game of “What if…” with questions around the current and future Pistons roster and organization. We came up with over 30 questions BUT Laz narrowed it down to about 10 that were his favorites that we discussed on the podcast.

We start off the episode with some of the more positive ones like, what if the Pistons play at a Top 10 pace this season? And, what if Jaden Ivey has a Dwane Wade like rookie season? This led us into all sort of discussion about the possibilities for this season, the roster, and the coaching staff.

We then lean a little more into some possible negative ones like, what if Cade Cunningham ISN’T that face of the franchise type player? And, what if Killian Hayes gets traded at the NBA Trade Deadline? I know, I know these aren’t the ones we want to think about and just because we asked the question doesn’t mean we think it will happen but it did open the door to some good conversation about the future or the organization and Troy Weaver.

We finish off the episode with a couple fun ones like, what if the Pistons bring back the teal uniforms for good? And then go down the road of discussing food combinations that carried over from episode 24. You do not want to miss the conversations and laughs at the end of this episode!

We dive into and discuss all of this and much, much more on Episode 25 of The Pistons Pulse.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

