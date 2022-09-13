The Pistons Pulse: Starting Lineup? Closing Lineup? Shooting Lineup? We discuss them ALL

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring you an ALL Detroit Pistons lineup episode this week for The Pistons Pulse. But first, we discuss the drop of the Statement Jersey’s by the organization last week and our thoughts on them.

We then dive right into what starting lineup we each plan on seeing from Dwane Casey and the coaching staff on opening night vs the Orlando Magic. We each feel there are 3 locks on the roster to start but feel there is a little bit of flexibility in the decisions around final 2. We also dive into what players will round out the overall 10 man rotation (or more) and the 5 man lineup we think we will see to close out games. With 17 players currently on the roster with guaranteed contracts we dive a little bit into the battle to make the 15 man roster with the expectation Kemba Walker still gets bought out but 1 other player coming up short before Opening Night.

In the second segment we take the lineup conversation to a little more fun and light hearted place. What is the best shooting lineup the Detroit Pistons can put on the floor? What is the most “switchable” lineup you can construct? If you wanted to go fast, up tempo, and uber athletic, what 5 players would make the cut? We discuss all of these lineups and more and would love to get your thoughts and lineup constructions as well! Tweet/DM Omari at @omarisankofa and myself, at @MotorCityHoops.

To finish off the episode our producer, Wes Davenport, put together a great lineup of Sheed or Sham questions for this week. The first breaks the tie from our last game, listen in to find out of if Omari jumps out to an overall 2-0 lead or if I am able to tie things up 1-1.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

