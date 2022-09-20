The Pistons Pulse: Complete Eastern Conference Preview

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring you a complete Eastern Conference Preview on this week’s episode of The Pistons Pulse. We go division by division in the Eastern Conference and talk about each team’s offseason and our expectations for them during the 2022-2023 season. We also look into the storylines that may connect those teams to our Detroit Pistons.

We start off the episode with the Central Division with the Milwaukee Bucks, their title chances and how much longer we see this iteration of the Bucks including what that could mean for the Pistons. We then go into the Chicago Bulls, the Cleveland Cavaliers trading for Donovan Mitchell, and what approach the Indiana Pacers will take for the upcoming season. Omari and I also answer the question of the better backcourt long term between Cade Cunningham/Jaden Ivey and Tyrese Haliburton/Bennedict Mathurin.

We then jump to the very competitive and talented Atlantic Division. We discuss the obvious title contenders in the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers but also the chances of the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets entering that conversation as well. We finish off the division with the New York Knicks which we believe are the perfect example of just how good this Eastern Conference is considering their roster may not do them any better than a Play-In Berth.

We conclude the episode with the Southeast Division which might have the teams with the most questions around their upcoming season. Are the Miami Heat still title contenders? Do the Atlanta Hawks trade for Dejounte Murray bump them up a tier? What happens with the Charlotte Hornets? Can the Washington Wizards make a jump into the Play-In Tournament if any of the teams above them take a fall? Finally, who is in a better place between the Orlando Magic and our Pistons?

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

