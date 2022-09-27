The Pistons Pulse: Bojan Bogdanovic Trade & Media Day Reactions

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I began this week talking about the move General Manager Troy Weaver made at the end of last week that gave all of the Pistons fanbase something to talk about ahead of Media Day. Weaver sent Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Utah Jazz for veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Omari and I analyze this trade overall and what it means for the Pistons roster and win/loss record.

We then hash out and breakdown ALL of the news and quotes that came out of the Detroit Pistons Media Day on Monday. We discuss everything from the Alec Burks injury news to Kemba Walker to the honoring of Bob Lanier with the #16 patches on the Pistons jersey’s this season.

That flows right into the actual quotes and takeaways from Media Day. We start off by looking into what was said by the aforementioned Troy Weaver and his thoughts on the 2022-2023 Detroit Pistons roster. We finish off this segment with Head Coach Dwane Casey and some of his thoughts on the young roster and the two 2022 NBA Draft Lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

We conclude the episode by discussing some of our favorite and most telling quotes from the players in the organization. What did we hear from the likes of Cade Cunningham, Marving Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart, and more. I also ask Omari about Killian Hayes in particular, the questions he was asked, and how he handled those questions. We even quickly discuss Nerlens Noel setting his goals high to win DPOY.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

