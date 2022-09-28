Hardwood Knocks: Detroit Pistons Lookahead

Hey y’all! It’s been a while since we’ve recorded a Detroit Bad Boys Podcast (which is returning very, very soon), but in the meantime I wanted to point you to a podcast I did with Hardwood Knocks’ Dan Favale about what to expect from our Detroit Pistons this season. I talked about the Bojan Bogdanovic trade fallout, the Saddest Saddiq Bey Stat I know, trading Jaden Ivey for R.J. Barrett (just to tease Dan, a Knicks fan, a little), Cade Cunningham being The Truth, and what I hope for from Killian Hayes.

(Please note I recorded this podcast BEFORE we got the shiver-inducing video of Killian actually taking shots in practice; I am shutting up about Killian until we see some preseason game speed reps, but BOY that does not fill me with confidence.)

If you’re at all interested in what other NBA teams are up to, you can check out the past and future team roundups Dan puts out on Hardwood Knocks; I found the Orlando Magic episode with Khobi Price particularly interesting, since the Pistons and Magic are in similar places in their championship contention timelines (and maybe similar places in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery).

Last but not least, if you want to see my ugly mug / office setup while listening to the podcast, you can do that over at the Hardwood Knocks YouTube channel as well:

Thanks for watching and listening, y’all. Again, the Detroit Bad Boys podcast you know and love will be back in your podcast feeds very, very soon.