The Pistons Pulse: Detroit Pistons Asst GM & Motor City Cruise President/GM, Rob Murphy, joins the Podcast

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I were joined this week by Detroit Pistons Assistant GM and Motor City Cruise President & GM, Rob Murphy. As many of you know Mr. Murphy grew up in Detroit and was the first hire for the Motor City Cruise when it was created and has since added on the role of Asst GM with the Pistons under GM Troy Weaver.

We begin the episode talking to Mr. Murphy about his role with the Pistons and what the majority of his role entails. He then takes us back through and gives an inside look at the Pistons NBA Draft Night that included drafting Jaden Ivey at #5 and trading for Jalen Duren at #13. We also discuss last years #1 Overall Pick, Cade Cunningham, and what he means for this organization with an emphasis on this leadership.

Drafting the person and not just the player has been a motto we have heard come from this front office for a couple years now and Mr. Murphy gives some insight into what it means to “play Detroit Piston basketball” and how they are going about creating that culture.

We then transition into the release of the Motor City Cruise G-League schedule and his role within that part of the organization. Mr. Murphy gives some great insight into how they assemble the Cruise roster and navigate the G-League Draft including what they see in some players they are excited about in Buddy Boeheim, Braxton Key, and Stanley Umude.

To finish off the episode we dive a little more into his personal basketball journey starting with growing up in Detroit and some of the people that made an impact on him as a young man. We also get some insight into the amazing work he is doing with the Rob Murphy Foundation. Omari even gets Mr. Murphy’s thoughts on the long standing conversation on the podcast…..chips on lunch sandwiches.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

