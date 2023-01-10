The Pistons Pulse: Revisiting Pre-Season Pistons Predictions

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring you an episode looking at our pre season predictions for the Detroit Pistons and it’s roster as we have passed the halfway point of this 2022-2023 NBA season. But before we got into those we did look back on this past week of Pistons basketball.

This team continues to take us on a roller coaster ride as the 3-game stretch since our last recording saw a game winning 3-pointer from Saddiq Bey give Detroit a win in the “Bey Area” before a couple disappointing losses to the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers. Those two losses were just too typical of what we have seen from this team most of the year with competitive first halves but eventually the defense just gave up too many points for the offense to keep up.

We then dive into our pre-season stats projects that are the average of what Omari and I each believed the player would put up. Find out why we were too high on Marvin Bagley III and Saddiq Bey and what players we ended up being far too low on including Killian Hayes, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey.

I also put out a twitter poll this week to get the fanbase’s thoughts on players meeting expectations up to this point and we reveal and discuss those throughout the episode as well.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

