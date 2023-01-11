Pistons vs. Timberwolves GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The last time [the Detroit Pistons faced the Minnesota Timberwolves], the Pistons overcame a 14 point halftime deficit to steal a win in Minnesota right before the clock hit midnight on New Years Eve. It was a low point in what has been a disappointing season for the Timberwolves.

Not only were they blown out in the 3rd quarter, a quarter that the Pistons have not been good in the whole season, but they were also blown out in the 4th as the Pistons went on to win the game by 12 points.

That game was definitely a wakeup call for the Timberwolves, as they have won all 4 of their games since that game.

From the game preview

Game Vitals

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

When: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6.5

Projected Lineups

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert