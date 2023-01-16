DBB Podcast: Don’t Mind If We Hamidou

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, Jack Kelly, Ben Gulker, and I talk about your 12-34 Detroit Pistons. Ben and I discuss Hamidou Diallo’s huge impact on the team playing small, Nerlens Noel staying ready, me getting myself in trouble tweeting about Jaden Ivey, and how Killian is going to play in Paris.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on this discussion post on Detroit Bad Boys, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast: