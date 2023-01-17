The Pistons Pulse: Why are the Detroit Pistons so Bad on Defense?

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I take a look at the past week’s slate of games for the Detroit Pistons that started out with a blow out loss at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers before a surprise come behind victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pistons would follow that win up with a 6-point loss at the hands of the Pelicans, a game dominated by Jonas Valanciunas, and a 13-point loss at the hands of Julius Randle and the New York Knicks.

In the second segment of the episode we take a deep dive into the Piston’s defensive woes throughout the entire course of the year. Where do the Pistons rank in opponents points per game? Opponents paint points per game? Opponents points in each individual quarter? Fouls? All of these are discussed and why Detroit seems to be having so much trouble on that end of the court including personnel, scheme, rotations, communication and more.

To end the episode we discuss the up and down seasons from the likes of Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo and Jaden Ivey. How do we feel like Ivey has performed thus far and where does he need to improve? How are we feeling about the recent play of Diallo and is it sustainable? Why does Bey seem to struggle with consistency in his scoring and what can he do about it?

We discuss all of this and MORE on this week’s episodes. AND make sure you mark your calendars for the first ever The Pistons Pulse LIVE recording on Sunday, Jan. 29th at Noon ET!! We will record our 50th episode live on the Detroit Free Press YouTube channel where you can interact and contribute live during the recording. We hope you will join us!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

