Pistons vs. Bulls GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Are we ready for tens of thousands of adoring fans to cheer for Detroit Pistons starting point guard Killian Hayes? Because it’s happening tonight inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. This is the Pistons facing the Chicago Bulls, and the action is being broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit and NBA TV.

There are plenty of luminaries involved, from Pistons legend Ben Wallace to almost-certain No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. The fans are certainly excited:

The line for Pistons-Bulls three hours before the game pic.twitter.com/gO1TpNPJ31 — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 19, 2023

Let’s go.

Game Vitals

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA TV

Odds: Pistons +6

Projected Lineups

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Niokla Vucevic