 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pistons vs. Bulls GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Victor Wembanyama is sitting courtside watching this game, and so should you

By Sean Corp
/ new
NBA Paris Games 2023 - Detroit Pistons Practice and Media Availability Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Are we ready for tens of thousands of adoring fans to cheer for Detroit Pistons starting point guard Killian Hayes? Because it’s happening tonight inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. This is the Pistons facing the Chicago Bulls, and the action is being broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit and NBA TV.

There are plenty of luminaries involved, from Pistons legend Ben Wallace to almost-certain No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. The fans are certainly excited:

Let’s go.

Game Vitals

When: 3 p.m. ET
Where: Accor Arena, Paris, France
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA TV
Odds: Pistons +6

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (12-35)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Chicago Bulls (20-24)

Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Niokla Vucevic

More From Detroit Bad Boys

Loading comments...