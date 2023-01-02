Pistons vs. Trail Blazers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Remember Jerami Grant and his perfectly good wing defense and two-way play? Well, if you have, you’re in luck because the talented forward took his talents Northwest to play with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grant will face former teammates and the Detroit Pistons for the first time tonight as Detroit visits the Moda Center. Grant is giving Portland everything they could have hoped for when trading a Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick in the lead-up to the NBA Draft. He’s scoring over 20 points per game, hitting a career-high from 3, and he is providing that quality wing defense that every NBA team needs.

Isaiah Stewart will be asked to match up with him out of the gate, and he will surely have his hands full. After a quiet night offensively in Detroit’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, here is hoping he can give Grant as good as he gets.

Game Vitals

When: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +9.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (10-29)

Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jursuf Nurkic