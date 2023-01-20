DBB on 3: Midseason impressions on the Pistons

The final stretch of yet another dismal Detroit Pistons season is upon us.

It’s been a tough watch at times — ok, lots of times — this season as the Pistons have sunk once again into the bottom of the standings. On one hand, that has put them in position to tank their way into prime position to land prized prospect Victor Wembanyama. On the other, it’s been a tough season to watch as a fan and observer of this team.

Anyways, let’s dive into it!

1. There are a cavalcade of reasons why the Pistons are at the bottom of the standings yet again, but who are two veterans that have impressed you most this season?

Sean Corp: Alec Burks is a clear No. 1 for me simply because I am almost certain he will be back with the team next season, and he fits in so seamlessly into a quality role even when the team gets Cade back. No. 2 is Isaiah Stewart, not because I think he has blown the doors off, but because he very clearly surpassed my own expectations as he transitioned to power forward. He still has plenty to learn and to improve on, but the pieces are there to be an impactful defender and offensive force at the PF position. His ability to dribble drive is light years better than I thought it’d be, and he is actually much better as a screener with a clarified offensive role because now he knows what to do other than “stay out of the way.”

Brady Fredericksen: I’d have to go with Killian Hayes and Burks. I’ve been a harsh critic of Killian over the past two seasons, not because I wanted him to fail, but because it felt like we were seeing the same guy with the same limitations year after year. The bar was low, but he has really turned it around this year. His improved play over the past month has been huge. Not only for his future, but for the Pistons future outlook. Still not convinced his mid-range heavy scoring is going to be sustainable (that’s a role Cade’s infinitely better in) but if his threes keep falling, he’s a dude on this team. As for Burks, well, it’s pretty simple. He’s a bucket. Best sixth man the Pistons have had since lord knows and just a steadying presence on the floor. It bums me out every game that we never got to see him with Cade.

Ben Quagliata: I’ve always been higher on Hamidou Diallo than most, but he’s proven this season that his energy and athleticism has a place on a squad that has sleepwalked through large swathes of the season. Recently, I’ve been impressed how he’s been able to play up as a smaller four and even break glass in case of emergency five with his effort and improved rebounding on both ends. He’s always on the edge of the rotation but he’s given me no reason to want him benched right now. Killian is the other easy answer with his newfound assertiveness and shotmaking from distance, as well as finally using his athleticism and general size to bully smaller defenders and work to his spots in the midrange. The shooting has come and gone but I feel much more comfortable with his shot now vs. at the start of the season. The defense and passing ability has always been there but this new confident Killian is a game changer especially with Cade out.

Justin Lambregtse: I think the only answer is really Bojan Bogdanovic and Burks. Even if both were just playing at their career norms they would be very useful, but the fact that both are having career seasons has made them a very pleasant surprise.

David Fernandez: The first choice is fairly obvious for me, it’s Bogdanovic. Without his production, especially early in games to ensure the Pistons have a remote opportunity to keep a game close, Detroit would be completely unwatchable. He’s averaging a career high in points and assists, and is shooting a ridiculous 49% from deep — there’s a reason teams are clamoring for him. I’ve also been impressed with Isaiah Stewart’s ability to slide to the four — while he’s only shooting the three at a 34% clip, he’s hoisting it 4 times per game, and has to be defended from that range.

2. What about the young guys? They’ve been central parts of Dwane Casey’s rotation since opening night. What have your thoughts been on Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren as we embark on the second half of the season?

Sean Corp: Jaden Ivey has been set up to fail in ways that are not really his fault and not even the fault of his coaching staff. The domino effect of Cade Cunningham’s injury was to put way to much responsibility on Ivey’s plate, and he is predictably struggling. That being said, I sincerely don’t care how often a player fails at things in his rookie year. Instead, I’m much more interested in the ways in which they succeed, and the things Ivey can do on the court show a player with a lot of promise going into the future. He is showing us what he can do, and he is learning, the hard way, what he can’t do or what he needs to do better. Fine by me. Keep learning, keep failing, and keep delivering the highlight dunks. Jalen Duren is almost impossible not to love. He’s such a good rebounder, short-roll passer, and finisher in traffic. That ticks three essential boxes I want out of a starting center in the NBA. He struggles on defense, and part of me thinks it is because he is afraid to foul. I wish he didn’t avoid contact quite so much. But he’s learning, getting better, and seems like he could be a force for a decade-plus if the team wants to keep him around that long.

Brady Fredericksen: I had zero expectations for Duren this season, so everything he’s done has been a big plus. His athleticism shines on both ends and his rebounding, after not being great in summer league, has really been a bright spot. I’m super impressed and he keeps getting better. Ivey has been solid too, and I had low expectations here as well. I did think he’d be a little more consistent, the good days remind you of his sky-high potential.

Ben Quagliata: My main criticism of Ivey so far has been the Point Ivey minutes where his carelessness and over=exuberance really come into the fore. As a results thing its hideous but its better for him to get the reps now so I’m ok with some atrocity. He’s a transition cheat code and has come along as a spot up shooter. I have nothing but good things to say about Duren, except to buy a passport holder and keep it in there at all times young man. On the court he’s everything I wanted and more. His rim protection, rebounding, roll threat and finishing are all mouth watering, and his free throws look far better than his percentage.

Justin Lambregtse: I’ve been really impressed with Duren. I didn’t think he would be playing tons at this point, let alone starting. And he doesn’t look out of place at all as a starter. As for Ivey, it has been a bit of a disappointment. The occasional flashes have been impressive, but there have been a lot of bone headed turnovers and questionable shots. I still like him long term, but he has struggled more than I thought he would.

David Fernandez: Duren is a sight for sore eyes. A big man that understands his role and is content with doing the dirty stuff. He’s the perfect big to pair alongside the Pistons’ BCOTF (back court of the future), and he’s got future DPOY written all over him. Ivey has a tough assignment, he can get lost in the shuffle at times with Bojan and Killian handling the ball so much, but he still finds his avenue to take control over small stretches. I’m not too concerned about his shot, and I’m happy to see he seems confident in taking it, while not forcing it. He’s by far the most explosive rookie I’ve seen on the Pistons, and that should pay dividends as he progresses in his career.

3. While the season is effectively over for any winning-related reasons, there are still 35 games left. What would you like to see from this team — whether it’s from the veterans, rookies, coaches or front office — down the stretch?

Sean Corp: I want to see improved defense and that likely means I want the team to make a Bojan Bogdanovic trade at this deadline and not put it off for the offseason or think he’ll be just as hot a commodity at the next trade deadline. The Pistons could use a pick, they could use a young wing defender, and while there offense would struggle mightily without Bojan, it’s a tradeoff I’d be willing to make. For my own sanity, if for nothing else.

Brady Fredericksen: I’m honestly not sure how I feel about trading Bojan or Burks at this point, but one thing that has bugged me all year — aside from the complete and utter lack of defense — is Ivey’s role. He’s constantly having to change his demeanor from attacking scorer to ball mover to spot up shooter. I wish they’d just find a role for him and stick with it. But, as much as I hate it, this team needs to keep pace with the losing. We did not waste half a season watching this eyesore of a team to not nab one of those bottom three spots. Wemby is within range. Finish the job.

Ben Quagliata: I mainly just want to see consistency in the young guys. I would like Killian to keep his strong form going through to the end of the season. I would like Stewart to find his 3-point stroke again. Mainly, I would like health.

Justin Lambregtse: I just want them to stay competitive in games so they are watchable, but lose as many games as possible. The only thing that can make this season worth it is a top 2 pick and the best way that happens is to keep losing. But since I have to watch all the games, I prefer them to be competitive.

David Fernandez: Competent basketball. As of late, the Pistons have seemed to have gotten the “gets blown out every night” stink off of them, so if they continue to compete, I’d be happy with that. Losing games is one thing, but failure to compete worries me long term.

—

As always, give us your answers in the comments below.

1. There are a cavalcade of reasons why the Pistons are at the bottom of the standings yet again, but who are two veterans that have impressed you most this season?

2. What about the young guys? They’ve been central parts of Dwane Casey’s rotation since opening night. What have your thoughts been on Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren as we embark on the second half of the season?

3. While the season is effectively over for any winning-related reasons, there are still 35 games left. What would you like to see from this team — whether it’s from the veterans, rookies, coaches or front office — down the stretch?