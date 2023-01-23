 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pistons vs. Bucks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Pistons dust off the old basketball and get back onto the court

By Sean Corp
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Orleans Pelicans v Detroit Pistons Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The injury report is not doing the Detroit Pistons any favors. As they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, it appears Milwaukee’s two best players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have been upgraded to probable. Pistons starting point guard Killian Hayes, meanwhile, is out with a shoulder contusion.

That means Detroit’s top two point guards entering the season — Cade Cunningham and Hayes — are a no-go and the team is likely to rely on rookie Jaden Ivey to play the lead initiator and slot Saddiq Bey next to him in the back court.

When Hayes was suspended for three games, Ivey started at point guard and averaged 12 points on 36% shooting and 30% from three. He also averaged more turnovers (4.7) than assists (4.0). That was against Chicago, Minnesota and Detroit. Tonight, he’ll be matched up with Jrue Holiday. Good luck, rookie.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +11

Projected Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks (29-17)

Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Detroit Pistons (12-36)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Pregame Reading

More From Detroit Bad Boys

Loading comments...