The Pistons Pulse: Keith Smith Joins the Podcast!!

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are honored to be joined this week by the amazing Keith Smith of spotrac, CelticsBlog and the Front Office Show which can be found on all of your podcast platforms. There is nobody better to discuss the NBA salary cap and trade deadline than Keith.

We begin the episode by taking an overall look at the current Detroit Pistons roster construction and cap situation. We take a broad look at where they are as the trade deadline approaches and what their goals and mentality should be. We also take a peek into the future with the Pistons offseason and even further down the road with pending extensions AND the new CBA and salary cap rise.

We then get more specific with the Pistons trade deadline and what Keith thinks the market could be for players like Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel. Who are the teams that could be in play for their services? What kind of return should Pistons fans be expecting? And does Keith think Troy Weaver should definitely be moving these players?

To finish off the episode we also discuss the possible market for Saddiq Bey and the trade deadline for the NBA at large.

We discuss all of this and MORE on this week’s episodes. AND make sure you mark your calendars for the first ever The Pistons Pulse LIVE recording on Sunday, Jan. 29th at Noon ET!! We will record our 50th episode live on the Detroit Free Press YouTube channel where you can interact and contribute live during the recording. We hope you will join us!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

