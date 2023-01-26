Pistons vs. Nets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Killian Hayes is back after missing the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite missing just one game, Hayes hasn’t technically played since the Detroit Pistons faced the Chicago Bulls a week ago in Paris. He struggled in that game, and his defense and playmaking were missed against the Bucks, despite Jaden Ivey’s fine showing there.

It’s not all good news as Detroit gets ready to face the Brooklyn Nets tonight. Both Isaiahs, Livers and Stewart are questionable with an ankle sprain and shoulder soreness, respectively. The Nets are still without Kevin Durant and Seth Curry is listed as questionable.

The Pistons have lost seven in a row to the Nets, but the last one was only by three points! Another close game would be a nice balm after the absolute shellacking Detroit took at the hands of the Bucks.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 pm ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +9

Projected Lineups

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Duren

Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Ben Simmons, Nicolas Claxton