The Pistons Pulse: Sunday (Jan. 29th) EPISODE #50 LIVE RECORDING

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are excited to announce that for our 50th episode of The Pistons Pulse we will have a live recording on the Detroit Free Press youtube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppPR5XxP0vA

Please join us on Sunday, January 29th at NOON ET time as we record a very special episode of the podcast. Omari and I will be recapping the past week of Detroit Pistons basketball and continue to look ahead to the NBA Trade Deadline. But what this episode is really about is YOU, the listener, and the chance to get your questions answered in real time through the Detroit Free Press YouTube comments.

Drop a comment or question in the chat and Wes Davenport, our amazing producer, will put it on the screen as we record for Omari and I to discuss and answer. Instead of waiting a whole week for your questions to get answered you can get them immediately and possibly even a follow up.

If you are not able to join us on Sunday the video will stay available on the Detroit Free Press YouTube channel and we will drop the recording of the episode as normal first thing Tuesday morning on Apple, Spotify, Google or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

There will also be an article with all of the necessary links on DetroitBadBoys Tuesday morning as there always are.

We hope you are able to join us and we very much look forward to interacting with all of you!

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports