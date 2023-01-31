The Pistons Pulse: EPISODE 50!!!

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I were excited to do our first ever LIVE episode on the Detroit Free Press YouTube channel for our special 50th episode of The Pistons Pulse.

We began the episode giving our thoughts, analysis and reactions to the new starting lineup deployed by Dwane Casey and the Detroit Pistons and the loss at the hands of the short handed Houston Rockets on Saturday evening.

The episode then turns into what was essentially a live mailbag episode as Omari and I answered questions from the YouTube comments around the Pistons current and future roster. Our amazing producer, Wes Davenport, presented each question and we discussed them in real time.

Questions range from Jaden Ivey’s demeanor to the combination of Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren to the future of Marvin Bagley III.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports