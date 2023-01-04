The Pistons Pulse: Detroit Pistons New Year Resolutions Edition

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring in 2023 with our New Year Resolutions for every player on the Detroit Pistons roster along with head coach, Dwane Casey, and general manager, Troy Weaver.

We begin the episode with more of a back court emphasis discussing what we would like to see this year from Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes and Saddiq Bey (we know he doesn’t fit that mold as much but he has started at guard the past few games with Hayes out).

We then get to the front court during segment two starting with the starters Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. We also look into Marvin Bagley III, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Livers and Kevin Knox.

To finish off the episode we quickly touch on the final five members of the roster in Cory Joseph, Alec Burks, Rodney McGruder, Hamidou Diallo and Nerlens Noel. We then dive into some non players with what we think should be the resolutions for Dwane Casey and Troy Weaver. We conclude the episode with our goals for The Pistons Pulse in 2023 and a couple individual improvements as well.

One note, we apologize for not letting you know on last week’s episode that we would be dropping on Wednesday this week. Due to work schedules at the Detroit Free Press this was the best we could do to get you the most up to date episode. We WILL return to regular Tuesday drops moving forward.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports