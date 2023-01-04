Pistons vs. Warriors GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

What a bizarre season it’s been for the Golden State Warriors.

The defending champs are two games over .500, sitting 9th in the Western Conference. It’s been a Jekyll and Hyde first half, and the Detroit Pistons are about to face the wrong side of that coin tonight.

The Warriors are 3-16 on the road, the worst record in the entire NBA — yes, even worse than these Pistons. They’re a different animal at home, however, boasting a league-best 17-2 record at the Chase Center, where they play host to Detroit tonight.

Star Steph Curry will miss the game with an injury, but expect Detroit’s porous perimeter defense to struggle with Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Thompson just dropped 54 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks this week, while Poole has dropped 30+ points in two of his past three meetings with Detroit.

Luckily for Detroit, Killian Hayes is back from suspension. It’s going to take a bounce-back effort in every way to keep this one competitive after Monday’s 29-point shellacking, but as the old adage goes — teams are never as good as they look at their best or bad as they do at their worst.

Should be fun. Maybe.

Game Vitals

When: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (10-29)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney