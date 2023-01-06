Pistons vs. Spurs GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the emerging young teams sitting at 24-14 and third in the Western Conference. The Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, have 11 and 12 wins, respectively, meaning with their powers combined they don’t even equal a whole Pelicans squad. Tonight, the Pistons and Spurs face off, and both seem like solid bets to finish the year with two of the four worst records in the entire NBA. It’s a game that must happen, and therefore it is. Feel the excitement.
Cade Cunningham is out, which we all knew. What you might not know is that San Antonio’s most promising young player Devin Vassell will also miss the game, and perhaps an extended period of time, with a knee injury. The Spurs, like the Pistons, start a young squad and rely on vets on their bench. Those vets include Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott and the well-traveled young vet and former Piston Stanley Johnson. The 26-year-old forward signed with the Spurs in mid-December and has averaged 13.3 minutes while scoring 5.9 points per game.
Game Vitals
When: 8 p.m. ET
Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +1.5
Projected Lineups
Detroit Pistons (11-30)
Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren
San Antonio Spurs (12-26)
Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl
