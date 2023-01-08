Pistons vs. 76ers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are listing Jalen Duren as out. Without their rookie center, Detroit is opting to go with Saddiq Bey at small forward, Bojan Bogdanovic at power forward and Isaiah Stewart at center. Duren was questionable with ankle soreness.

Game Vitals

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5.5

Projected Lineups

James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Montrez Harrell