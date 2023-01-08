 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pistons vs. 76ers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Enjoy some afternoon basketball before some evening football

By Sean Corp
/ new
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are listing Jalen Duren as out. Without their rookie center, Detroit is opting to go with Saddiq Bey at small forward, Bojan Bogdanovic at power forward and Isaiah Stewart at center. Duren was questionable with ankle soreness.

Game Vitals

When: 3 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +5.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (11-31)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Philadelphia 76ers (23-15)

James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Montrez Harrell

More From Detroit Bad Boys

Loading comments...