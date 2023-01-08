Pistons vs. 76ers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are listing Jalen Duren as out. Without their rookie center, Detroit is opting to go with Saddiq Bey at small forward, Bojan Bogdanovic at power forward and Isaiah Stewart at center. Duren was questionable with ankle soreness.
Game Vitals
When: 3 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +5.5
Projected Lineups
Detroit Pistons (11-31)
Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren
Philadelphia 76ers (23-15)
James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Montrez Harrell
