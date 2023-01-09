DBB Podcast: Bringing in 2023 with Jack Kelly

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, Jack Kelly, Ben Gulker, and I talk about your 11-31 Detroit Pistons. Jack catches Ben and I up on what we missed during the holiday season, we have a great discussion about the Isaiah Stewart - Jalen Duren pairing and what to do in the wake of Marvin Bagley’s injury, we talk about Jaden Ivey’s defensive lapses, and Troy Weaver’s curiously timed contract extension.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on this discussion post on Detroit Bad Boys, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast, and let us hope for better things for our Detroit Pistons in 2023.