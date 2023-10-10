The Pistons Pulse: Detroit Pistons Open Preseason with OT Loss to Suns

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back this week with a full breakdown of the Detroit Pistons first preseason game of the 2023-2024 NBA season as they took on the Phoenix Suns. We got our first look at former No.1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, in just under a year as he returns from last season’s shin surgery. We also breakdown the play of the other young core members of Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren.

It is just one preseason game but we can also start to dissect what the starting lineup was and the overall rotation. What does the pulse seem to be for players like Killian Hayes, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman? Preseason games are also good to see some of the lesser known talent on the roster from E-10 contracts and two-way players. Did any of those guys make an impression in their minutes?

We break ALL of this down and even MORE on this week’s episode.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse! Please leave a comment and if you have the time go over to Apple or Spotify and leave us a 5-star rating and review we would greatly appreciate it. You can also watch and support the podcast on the Detroit Free Press YouTube channel (link below) and subscribe so you never miss a live recording of the podcast.

Detroit Free Press YouTube Link

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports