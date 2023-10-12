DBB Live: Jaden Ivey Benched?

Join Wes and Jack tonight from 6 pm E.T. for your weekly dose of interactive Detroit Pistons discussion.

Sean Corp, the Managing Editor of Detroit Bad Boys, will join the show this evening as the crew review Detroits preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns and share their thoughts on Monty Williams’ decision to bring Jaden Ivey off the bench.

The DBB Live crew will also take a look ahead at tonight’s clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the rest of Detroits preseason schedule.

Make sure to tune in from 6 pm E.T., and drop any comments or topics you’d like to hear discussed in the comments below.

DBB Live Vitals:

When: Thursday at 6 pm ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel

How to submit questions:

Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly DBB Live episode articles.

Twitter: @detroitbadboys , @jack_kelly_313 or @therealwesd3

, or YouTube: Chat section of DBB Live recording — Subscribe here

Last Week’s Show: