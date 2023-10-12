Pistons vs. Thunder: Chet Holmgren vs. Cade Cunningham

It’s fitting that the Detroit Pistons are facing the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, Not only is it Detroit and GM Troy Weaver facing off against his former organization, it is Cade Cunningham going against Chet Holmgren. Or as ESPN might like to refer to it, the NBA’s 74th best player (Cunningham) going against the NBA’s 73rd best player (Holmgren).

Last year, of course, Cunningham was limited to just 12 games. That caused him to drop 39 spots after appearing as the 35th-best player in the 2022-23 version of ESPN’s NBA Rank. His rookie year, Cade was listed at 76.

Holmgren played 12 fewer games than Cade last year, losing what was supposed to be his rookie season after an injury in Summer League sidelined him for the year.

The Thunder have talent far beyond Chet, of course, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and last year’s rookie standout Jalen Williams in the staring lineup. The Thunder have a potential MVP candidate, a developing young core, and plenty of believers who think the Thunder could approach 45+ wins. It is what Detroit aspires to be.

Soak it in because this is Detroit’s last time on TV until Oct. 20 against the Dallas Mavericks. Detroit’s third preseason contest, also against the Thunder, will not be broadcast locally.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (0-0)

Cade Cunningham, Alec Burks, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren

Question of the Day

Will the Thunder make the playoffs this season?