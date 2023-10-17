The Pistons Pulse: Preseason Takeaways and Sheed or Sham

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back this week with a full breakdown of the Detroit Pistons two preseason games thus far. What are we taking away from the starting lineups and rotations? Who has impressed? Who has disappointed? What do we want to see moving forward? We also bring on producer of the podcast and one half of DBB LIVE, Wes Davenport, at the end of the episode to play everyone’s favorite game, Sheed or Sham.

We break ALL of this down and even MORE on this week’s episode.

ANNOUNCEMENT: With the growth of DBB Live and the exciting return of the DBB Podcast (LET’S GO JACK AND WES!!!!) on Apple, Spotify, etc. - combined with me no longer providing written content - this will be the final time I post The Pistons Pulse podcast on DBB. The podcast will absolutely still be going and you can watch/listen on YouTube, Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen so please subscribe so you never miss an episode. (We will be dropping some Wednesday episodes throughout the season so be on the lookout for that) I want to thank Sean Corp, Laz Jackson, all of the amazing content creators at DBB and ALL of the fans and supporters of DBB. It has opened the door for countless other opportunities that I could never thank everyone enough. I appreciate the support and hope that you will continue to listen to Omari and I on The Pistons Pulse every week!

