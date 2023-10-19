Pistons vs. Thunder preview: Detroit plays Thunder again, but not on local TV

The Detroit Pistons haven’t played since Oct. 12 and while they are finally suiting up again for preseason game three of four, it will not be broadcast on TV in the Detroit viewing area. The game against the Oklahoma City Thunder will be available on League Pass and in the OKC viewing market, and there are always other means if you know where to look, but for those stuck in the Detroit market with upstanding morals, we’re looking at an extended period of no Pistons basketball to watch.

That previous matchup was also against the Thunder, and featured a comeback 128-125 win for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham sat out that contest, but he looks like he might be healthy enough to go tonight as he warms up for the regular season.

In his absence, there were a few unlikely heroes. Stanley Umude, who is fighting for the final two-way spot, and James Wiseman and Marcus Sasser, who are both fighting for backup roles in the rotation and some guaranteed playing time, shined for Detroit.

Granted, most of that was after the teams had already sat most their starters, but you take what you can get.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Watch: Thunder App, Bally Sports OK, League Pass

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (1-1)

Cade Cunningham, Alec Burks, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-2)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren