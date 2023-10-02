Detroit Pistons announce full training camp roster

The Detroit Pistons officially announced their full training camp roster with no surprising additions or absences for what became a largely untrained roster compared to last year’s team.

The roster includes 14 players on guaranteed contracts — Marvin Bagley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Joe Harris, Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Monte Morris, Jared Rhoden, Marcus Sasser, Zavier Simpson, Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson and James Wiseman.

The only players who weren’t on the 15-man roster last season were the team’s two draft picks — Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser — and two players they traded for this offseason — Joe Harris and Monte Morris.

The organization also has Jared Rhoden and Malcolm Cazalon on two-way contracts, allowing them to easily float between the Motor City Cruise and spots on Detroit’s gameday roster.

The team also announced five players brought to training camp under Exhibit 10 contracts. These contracts allow for a small signing bonus and the ability to assign players to the G League’s Motor City Cruise without subjecting them to the G League Draft. Those players are Buddy Boeheim, Tosan Evbuomwan, Jontay Porter, Zavier Simpson and Stanley Umude.

With one roster spot still up for grabs, any of the above could play themselves into a guaranteed deal. Alternatively, the Pistons could be keeping that last roster spot in reserve for any potential surprise cuts on other team’s rosters or hoping to use that spot to facilitate a trade that would see them take on more players than they send out.